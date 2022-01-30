Salford death: Murder probe launched after teenager's body found
The discovery of a teenage boy's body at a park in Greater Manchester has sparked a murder investigation.
The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene on Clowes Park in Salford at about 07:30 GMT.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the teenager had suffered a stab wound and his next of kin had been informed.
No arrests have been made. Detectives are following a number of lines of inquiry to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.
A large police cordon remains in place and the police have advised the public to avoid the area.
Det Ch Insp Gareth Davies, from GMP, said: "Violence like this will never be tolerated and I understand the deep concern and upset that this will cause for those who live in the surrounding area.
"I want to reassure you we are treating this with the utmost seriousness and there will be a heightened police presence in the area over the coming days."