Storm Malik: Woman rescued after tree falls on to car in Altrincham
A woman has been rescued after high winds caused a tree to fall on her car, trapping her inside.
It happened at about midday on Dunham Road, Altrincham, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said.
Firefighters rescued the woman using cutting gear and specialist equipment.
A GMFRS spokesman said: "First aid was administered by a fire service trauma technician before the woman was transferred to the care of North West Ambulance Service."
It happened as Storm Malik brought gusts of up to 80mph to northern parts of the UK, leading to widespread disruption.
The GMFRS spokesman added: "Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour.
"Strong winds will persist throughout the afternoon, so we advise people to check local weather warnings and to plan journeys accordingly."
