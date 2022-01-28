Greater Manchester Clean Air Zone: Mayor calls for major changes
"Major changes are needed" before a scheme aimed at cutting emissions can be rolled out in Greater Manchester, the region's mayor has warned.
Andy Burnham has asked the government to delay the Clean Air Zone (CAZ) by lifting the legal obligations it imposed on the area's 10 councils.
Mr Burnham said he was committed to improving air quality but believed more time was needed to achieve compliance.
The government has been approached by the BBC for a comment.
CAZs are designed to encourage people to drive less-polluting vehicles, including those powered by electric, and more modern petrol and diesels.
The government has been calling on regional authorities to introduce CAZs after the UK's highest court, the Supreme Court, ordered ministers in 2015 to take immediate action to cut air pollution.
From 30 May, some vehicles, but not private cars, could be charged between £7.50 and £60 daily under the CAZ plan.
Mr Burnham said he had met with George Eustice, the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, about the issue on Wednesday.
It is understood only the secretary of state can enable a review, variation or withdrawal of the CAZ plan.
Mr Burnham said he was "committed to improving air quality and the health of our residents, but we also recognise that major changes are needed to the current scheme".
"I asked the secretary of state to consider all options, in particular to lift the government's legal direction on all 10 Greater Manchester councils to provide more time for us to achieve compliance," he said.
"This is because as we have previously articulated we fear the current scheme may not be successful in achieving compliance by 2024, but will cause real hardship to many businesses in Greater Manchester as a result of recent changes to the supply chain and cost inflation."
The mayor's comments come days after 15 of Greater Manchester's Labour MPs wrote to Mr Eustice, calling for greater support to those facing "financial anxiety" over the implementation of the scheme.
Responding to their letter, a Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs spokesman said decisions around the introduction of CAZs "remain the responsibility of local councils, in consultation with residents and local businesses".
"We have agreed to consider further funding requirements for Manchester subject to evidence of need once the support schemes are actually operational," he said.
