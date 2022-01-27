Texas synagogue siege: Man held in Manchester released without charge
One of two men arrested in Manchester as part of the investigation into the Texas synagogue siege has been released without charge, police have said.
Malik Faisal Akram, 44, from Blackburn in Lancashire, was shot dead after a standoff with police on 15 January.
The siege at the synagogue in Colleyville near Dallas ended after 10 hours, with all four hostages unharmed.
Another man arrested on Tuesday remains in custody for questioning, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
A GMP spokesman, who said the arrests were "part of the local investigation", urged everyone to "remain vigilant".
He added: "Communities defeat terrorism, and the help and support we get from the public is a vital part of that."
The siege began at about 11:00 local time (17:00 GMT) when police were called to the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, near Dallas.
Akram had entered the place of worship during a morning service by pretending to be homeless, before pulling out a gun.
One hostage was released after six hours, while the other three - including the synagogue's rabbi - escaped several hours later.
Akram is thought to have arrived in the US via New York's JFK International Airport two weeks prior, according to police sources.
He is believed to have bought weapons used in the incident "on the street" after his arrival.
Akram had been on the British security service's watchlist as a "subject of interest" in 2020 and was investigated in the second half of that year.
But by 2021 Akram, who had a criminal record in the UK, had moved from the active list to the "former subject of interest" list and was no longer considered a threat.
FBI director Christopher Wray called the stand-off an anti-Semitic incident, while US President Joe Biden said it was an "act of terror".
The FBI said Akram was not known to US intelligence services, with the agency conducting "rigorous" analysis of Akram's associates, his online presence, and his devices.
The FBI said it was "working hard" to learn more about how Akram acquired the firearm he possessed.