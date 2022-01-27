Covid: Some measures to remain in Manchester, council says
- Published
Some Covid-19 restrictions will remain in Manchester in a "pragmatic approach" as the national measures end, the city's public health director has said.
Manchester City Council is asking people to continue wearing masks in crowded spaces and on public transport.
Students at schools and universities in the city are also expected to continue to wear face coverings while in corridors until February half term.
It comes as Plan B measures have been lifted across the country.
'Not over'
The government is no longer asking people to work from home and masks are no longer compulsory in secondary school classrooms.
Other changes include:
- Covid passes will no longer be compulsory to gain entry to venues and events
- Face masks will no longer be compulsory in any public spaces - although they will be still be "recommended" in some places
- Restrictions on visits to care homes will be eased
The legal requirement to self-isolate for at least five full days after testing positive for Covid - including through a lateral flow test - will remain in place.
Manchester's director of public health David Regan said keeping some measures in place should "limit the onward transmission" of Covid-19.
He said there had been a "good dialogue" with the city's universities and schools had been "really receptive" to the advice, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"If our primary school children are affected and it goes back into the household, that affects our health and social care workforce," Mr Regan added.
Deputy council leader Joanna Midgley said the pandemic "was not over" and said there were vulnerable people who "needed to be looked after".
She said: "As the restrictions end, as a city we want to try and encourage people to continue wearing masks in crowded spaces on public transport and to get that message across about looking out for each other, caring about each other."