Rape charge after man attacked in Bolton town centre
- Published
A man has been charged with raping a man in a town centre.
The attack happened behind a pub in Deansgate, Bolton, in the early hours of Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said.
A 24-year-old man from Bolton has been charged with four counts of rape of a man aged 16 or over and one count of common assault.
He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court later.
The victim is being supported by officers, police said.
