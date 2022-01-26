Paul Ologbose death: Burglars target home of man killed in attack
- Published
Burglars have broken into the home of a 57-year-old man who was killed by a single punch to the head at a social club.
Paul Ologbose died after an assault at Higher Fold Sports and Social Club in Leigh on Sunday.
A 43-year-old man from Leigh has been charged with his manslaughter.
Greater Manchester Police said burglars entered Mr Ologbose's home in Kenilworth Drive on Monday night, searched the property and then left.
The force is now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
Ch Supt Emily Higham said the break-in had come "at a terribly sad time for Paul's family so soon after his death".
"We are determined to track down whoever is responsible," she added.
"We know the area in which Paul lived is a very tight knit community and we would urge anyone with the smallest of information or any witnesses to please contact police as soon as possible."