Parklife: 'Huge' ticket demand as 50 Cent and Tyler, the Creator top bill
- Published
Parklife's return to a summer slot has led to a "huge demand" for tickets, its co-founder has said.
The festival at Heaton Park will take place on 11 and 12 June after it was cancelled in 2020 and moved in 2021 to September due to the pandemic.
Its line-up will include rappers 50 Cent, Megan Thee Stallion and Tyler, the Creator, singers Lewis Capaldi and Arlo Parks and dance duo Bicep.
Co-founder Sam Kandel said the bill had gone down "really well".
A Parklife spokesman said the event will be the first Californian rapper Tyler, the Creator has headlined in the UK, while the appearance by 50 Cent will be his only festival appearance in the country in 2022.
Tyler, the Creator had been due to headline the 2020 edition of the festival, before it was cancelled due to Covid, and his show will be his first UK festival appearances since he was banned from the UK in 2015.
He was blocked from entering by then-Home Secretary Theresa May because of claims his lyrics encouraged "violence and intolerance of homosexuality".
The Parklife spokesman added that Bicep's set headlining the event's Valley stage will also be the first time the duo have topped the bill.
Other performers across the weekend will include DJs Four Tet and Carl Cox, singer Jessie Ware and TikTok phenomenon and BBC Sound of 2022 winner PinkPantheress.
A number of special sets from the festival will be broadcast across BBC Radio 1's dance shows.
Mr Kandel said the line-up had gone down "really well" and added that the Parklife team were working to make new improvements to the site.
General tickets for the festival, which first took place in 2010, go on sale on Thursday.