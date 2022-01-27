Leigh double shooting: Two men in hospital with gunshot wounds
Two men are in hospital after a double shooting in Greater Manchester.
Police were called by the ambulance service to Hawthorn Grove in Leigh at about 17:45 GMT on Wednesday.
The force said a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after a property had been shot at.
A short time later a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds following another shooting in Shadwell Grove.
Det Supt Jamie Daniels said: "We are in the very early stages of our investigation into these incidents but we believe they could be linked.
"I can assure people that we will leave no stone unturned as we work to find out who is responsible.
"We understand the community will be concerned and, as such, we have deployed extra patrols to reassure them.
If you have information that could help us with our investigation, please come forward."
