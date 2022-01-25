BBC News

Leigh social club: Manslaughter charge over single punch to head death

Published
Paul Ologbose died after a single punch to the head

A man has been charged with manslaughter after a 57-year-old man was killed by a single punch to the head at a social club, police said.

Paul Ologbose was injured during an altercation at Higher Fold Sports and Social Club in Leigh on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) added.

He was taken to hospital but died a few hours later.

A 43-year-old Leigh man is due to appear before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.

