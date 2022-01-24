Kennie Carter: Boy, 14, arrested over murder of teenage boy
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager who died after being stabbed in the chest.
Kennie Carter, 16, was found in Thirlmere Avenue, Stretford, shortly before 19:00 GMT on Saturday, police said. He died in hospital.
A 14-year-old boy is the sixth teenager to have been arrested on suspicion of his murder following earlier arrests in Stretford, Old Trafford and Hulme.
Police said the boys, aged 15 to 17, are detained in separate custody sites.
Cordons are in place around the Thirlwell Avenue area of Stretford, added Greater Manchester Police.
Det Ch Insp Alicia Smith said: "There are others out there who may know something about this fatal attack that need to do the right thing and speak to us."
Officers have urged anyone with information to get in contact.
The force said the investigation was a "wide-ranging and complex investigation" and officers were "working relentlessly" to establish what happened.