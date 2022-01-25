Greater Manchester Clean Air Zone causing financial anxiety, MPs say
- Published
Fifteen Labour MPs have called on the government to offer greater support to those facing "financial anxiety" over the implementation of an air quality scheme in Greater Manchester.
From 30 May, the region will be subject to a Clean Air Zone (CAZ) plan.
In a letter, the MPs said since the plan was agreed, the cost of upgrading a vehicle had seen a steep increase.
They added that they backed a decision by the region's ten councils to refer the plan back to government for review.
CAZs are designed to encourage people to drive less-polluting vehicles, including those powered by electric, and more modern petrol and diesels.
The government has provided £120m to help eligible drivers in Greater Manchester switch to compliant vehicles.
'Supply chain issues'
In a letter to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) signed by all but four of the region's Labour MPs, they said the secretary of state must "engage in discussions" with the region's Labour mayor Andy Burnham and the ten council leaders "as a matter of urgency to bring about changes to make the scheme fair for everyone".
They said while they "fully support measures to improve air quality", the introduction of CAZ "presents a major challenge for many individuals and businesses" and "inflation and supply chain issues" had caused the cost of upgrading to increase by 60% since the CAZ plan was agreed in July 2021.
They added that "numerous constituents" had contacted them and "documented their financial anxiety because of the implications of the CAZ".
Sharing the letter on Twitter, Stockport MP Navendu Mishra said the scheme "could place a heavy financial burden on small businesses".
The government has been calling on regional authorities to introduce the zones since the Supreme Court ordered ministers in 2015 to take immediate action to cut air pollution.
The Greater Manchester plan, which cannot be amended or suspended without permission from the secretary of state, will see some vehicles which have not been upgraded face a daily charge of between £7.50 and £60.
About 200 people attended a rally against the charges earlier in January.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has been contacted for comment.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk