Bolton-Wigan rail: Disruption as bridge rebuild begins

The new bridge will have room for overhead cables to pass underneath

Rail passengers are facing disruption as work starts to replace a bridge as part of a £78m rail electrification scheme in Greater Manchester.

Thirteen miles of tracks between Bolton and Wigan are being electrified.

The line is closed and replacement buses are operating as the Chew Bridge in Westhoughton is demolished, Network Rail said.

A steel bridge with room for overhead cables to pass underneath will be installed on 20 February.

A Network Rail spokesman apologised for the disruption caused during the "vital work".

"It makes room for new cables needed for the introduction of greener, cleaner and more reliable electric trains," he said.

Replacement buses are operating while the work is being done

The overall work is set to be completed by 2025.

A previous project to electrify the line between Manchester and Preston was completed in 2018.

The work comes as plans for a £200m trunk road linking Bolton and Wigan have been revived.

