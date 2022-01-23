Stretford boy, 16, fatally stabbed prompting murder probe
A 16-year-old boy has died with stab injuries, prompting a murder investigation by police.
The boy was found with serious injuries in Thirlmere Avenue, Stretford, shortly before 19:00 GMT on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
He was taken to hospital but he died shortly afterwards, police said.
A large cordon is in place around the area and extra patrols are also in place. No arrests have been made, GMP said.
"A family has been left devastated by this tragic news and our thoughts go out to them at this most shocking and upsetting time," Supt John Harris said.
"Specially-trained officers will be there to support the boys' loved ones, and extra patrols will remain in the area of this fatal attack so that the local community can speak to us about any concerns or information they may have."
He added: "These are the very early stages of what is now a murder investigation, and a team of detectives will be... following-up a number of different lines of enquiry we have to ensure those responsible are brought to justice."