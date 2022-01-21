BBC News

Stockport stabbing: Man charged with murder

Published
Image source, GMP
Image caption,
Dylan Towers was found with stab wounds in the Brinnington area

A man has been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed after reports of "an altercation".

Dylan Towers, 35, was found wounded on Foliage Crescent in Brinnington, Stockport, on 17 December, Greater Manchester Police said.

He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries 12 days later.

Liam Fosbrook, 26, of Wythenshawe, Manchester, is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court charged with Mr Towers' murder.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics