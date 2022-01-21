Greater Manchester PC 'knowingly took advantage' of woman
A PC who "took advantage" of a woman he "knew to be vulnerable" has been found guilty of misconduct in public office.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found Simon Rose had an "inappropriate" relationship with the woman after she reported a crime to Greater Manchester Police (GMP).
As a result, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) brought charges against the 47-year-old.
An IOPC spokeswoman said Rose's actions had "absolutely no place in policing".
Rose, of Burnside in Parbold, Lancashire, was also convicted of attempting to pervert the course of justice after a trial at Liverpool Crown Court and will be sentenced on 4 April.
'Unacceptable'
The IOPC said he first met the woman in 2012 after she reported a crime to GMP.
The force made a mandatory referral about his conduct in October 2019 after he was required to go to the woman's home in a professional capacity.
It said Rose admitted forming a professional and friendly relationship with her, but denied it was ever inappropriate.
However, an investigation found evidence the relationship was "ongoing" at the time of his visit to her home.
The IOPC said Rose asked colleagues to avoid looking for evidence or overlook any evidence they may find during a search of the woman's property.
Its investigation found he had a case to answer for gross misconduct for breaching the standards of professional behaviour in relation to honesty and integrity; authority, respect and courtesy; orders and instructions; and conduct.
Speaking after the hearing, IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe said Rose "took advantage of a woman he knew to be vulnerable and his actions have absolutely no place in policing".
"His subsequent efforts to cover up his behaviour show he knew what he had done was unacceptable," she said.
She added that Rose would now face "disciplinary proceedings, which will be arranged by the force".