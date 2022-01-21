Ryder Cup: Bolton planners delay decision on golf course and homes
Councillors have voted to delay a decision on plans to build more than 1,000 homes and a Ryder Cup standard golf course in Bolton.
Developers Peel also want to build a hotel and school on Hulton Park Estate.
More than 50 protesters attended a special planning committee meeting at Bolton Town Hall.
Councillor John Walsh said it would be "inappropriate" to proceed with a decision after a "significant amount" of new documents had been submitted.
Peel want to build the homes along with an "international sports destination" elite golf course and other leisure facilities on part of the Grade II-listed estate.
During the meeting Mr Walsh said the council had received a 38-page document and at least two other submissions in the preceding day, The Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
He said: "You cannot be seen to be doing justice to all of the points made in those documents when so many were received just 24 hours before the vote was taken.
"We must be absolutely transparent and above reproach on this."
He apologised to the people in the public gallery and acknowledged that many had taken time off work to attend.
The committee voted unanimously to defer the decision to a future date
The plans had received dozens of objections from the public and Westhoughton Town Council, who said it was not appropriate to develop the green belt land and the new homes and golf course would add to "already serious" traffic congestion.
Westhoughton South Councillor Chris Hill said: "It's strange that documents were filed so late in the day.
"Maybe Peel didn't want so many here opposing their plans when the decision was made."
But Richard Knight, director of planning and strategy at Peel L&P said: "The additional documents were from a number of parties and do not raise new issues but it's right that people should have the opportunity to review them."
Mr Walsh said the debate and decision would take place before the end of February.
