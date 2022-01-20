Beverley Scott murder: Daughter killed mum and hid body under stairs
- Published
A woman who stabbed her mother to death and then hid the body under the stairs at the home they shared has been jailed for life.
Cassandra Scott, 36, had been living with Beverley Scott at the time of the attack in Longsight, Manchester.
After the killing Scott wrapped the body in plastic sheeting and hid it in a cupboard under the stairs, Manchester Crown Court heard.
She was sentenced to a minimum of 17 years after being convicted of murder.
Mrs Scott, 58, was last seen on the 25 March 2021 at a nearby pharmacy collecting a prescription, police said.
She was killed some time between that date and 1 April, although no motive has been revealed.
Scott told police her mother had tried to attack her with a kitchen knife and she had attempted to disarm her, stabbing her 10 times in the shoulders, back and neck.
At least one wound caused a punctured lung.
Scott later left the home on Holker Close and went to stay with a friend.
Police said she kept quiet about the killing and told her mother's neighbours and friends a series of lies, including a claim that she had died in hospital.
But two months later staff from a housing association forced entry into the home and found the body.
Scott had wrapped the remains in plastic, covering them in blankets and paint, before using rugs and more blankets to cover up the extensive blood staining in the hallway, police said.
She disposed of the knife and her clothes in a bin at the house.
Scott then collected her belongings and left the address to stay a short distance away with a friend, taking her mother's dog with her.
The Crown Prosecution Service said Scott eventually handed herself in to police and accepted she was responsible for her mother's death.
However, she pleading not guilty to murder on the grounds of self-defence and loss of control, arguments rejected by a jury.
Gary Crawford, senior crown prosecutor for the North West said: "We may never know what drove Cassandra Scott to stab her mother in such a persistent and violent way."
The sentence "reflects the seriousness of the case and the callous and devious way Cassandra Scott sought to cover up what she had done," he added.