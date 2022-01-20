Angela Rayner: Fourth arrest over abusive emails sent to Labour deputy
A man has been arrested on suspicion of sending malicious emails to the Labour Party's deputy leader Angela Rayner.
Officers from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and Sussex Police arrested a 68-year-old man, who has since been bailed, at an address in Brighton on Wednesday.
GMP said the arrest was part of an investigation into emails sent to a woman in the Ashton-under-Lyne area.
In a statement, Ms Rayner thanked the police for their action.
"We are working with the police to ensure that the perpetrators of these crimes are brought to justice and Angela would like to thank the police for their work during these investigations," a spokesman for the Ashton-under-Lyne MP added.
"Abuse and threats of this nature don't just have an impact on Angela but also on her family, her children and her staff, who are on the receiving end of these communications."
Police said it was the fourth arrest made in connection with abusive messages sent to Ms Rayner, with one man previously having been charged and handed a suspended prison sentence.
The latest arrest relates to abusive emails sent on 17 November.