Covid: Manchester family dishes out 6,000 vaccine jabs
A family of vaccine volunteers is celebrating giving out more than 6,000 Covid jabs over eight months.
The McGrogan family - Andrew, 38, Fiona, 41, Jeanette, 62, and Liam, 70 - hit the milestone at Plant Hill clinic in Blackley, Manchester.
The city as a whole has now administered one million doses, the council said.
The family said they each drew upon their varied medical backgrounds to help with a "fantastic atmosphere".
Mother Jeanette said she played on her strengths as a children's nurse to "soothe" people with needle phobias.
"It is all about picking up cues and spending time with people," Mrs McGrogan said.
"A lot of people then did not even notice the actual jab."
Son Andrew is a GP, while daughter Fiona is an advanced nursing practitioner.
Father Liam McGrogan, who also trained as a doctor, said he was "so proud" of his family who served at the clinic during their eight-month spell in 2021.
Mr McGrogan said: "It is a fantastic centre and the atmosphere was so positive, with a real sense of that Dunkirk spirit as we tried to get as many people vaccinated as possible."
Meanwhile, Manchester's director of public health David Regan said he was "incredibly proud" of the city's vaccine effort.
"We are not through this yet and as ever our message remains get your first and second vaccinations, get your booster when offered and take all the steps necessary to keep you and your family safe," he said.
