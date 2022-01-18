Manchester man who robbed casino punter's £2k winnings jailed
- Published
A man who attacked a casino punter and stole his £2,000 winnings has been jailed.
Abdiqani Jama followed his victim out of the venue in Manchester city centre before punching and head-butting him and taking the cash.
The 29-year-old, of Jetson Street in Gorton, was convicted of robbery following the attack on 22 May last year.
He was jailed for six years and six months at Manchester Crown Court.
The 44-year-old man was first approached by Jama as he walked up the stairs to leave the casino but managed to shrug him off, police said.
Jama then followed the man down Portland Street before wrestling him to the ground and attacking him.
He was punched and head-butted in a seven-minute ordeal causing his left eye to close with swelling.
At some stage Jama reached into the man's pocket, grabbed the winnings and fled.
PC Ross Smith, of Greater Manchester Police, described Jama as "a dangerous and greedy individual who thought he was above the law".
He added: "I hope this sentence sends a clear message that this type of behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated in Greater Manchester."