Warburton Toll Bridge: Warrington council votes to oppose £1 charge
- Published
A bridge owner's plan to raise a toll for car drivers from 12p to £1 is to be formally opposed by a council.
Peel Ports (PP) subsidiary Manchester Ship Canal Company proposed increased charges on Warburton Toll Bridge, which links Cheshire and Greater Manchester near Lymm, in July 2021.
Warrington Borough Council has voted to oppose it and warned that locals would "pick up the impact" of the change.
PP said the extra revenue would fund a £6.5m bridge and road upgrade.
The firm's plans also include the installation of a free-flow tolling system, removing the need for toll booth collection and reducing delays.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the council approved the submission of a formal objection on Monday.
Lymm South councillor Graham Gowland told a meeting the planned increase was "unreasonable and disproportionate".
Council leader Russ Bowden said he had written a "very strongly worded" objection to PP in August, but "none of it had been taken on board".
Warburton Toll Bridge
- The only route across the River Mersey and Manchester Ship Canal between the M6 and M60
- Links the villages of Rixton in Warrington, Cheshire to the north, with Warburton in Trafford, Greater Manchester to the south
- Created after the passing of the Rixton and Warburton Toll Bridge Act 1863, which gave the Manchester Ship Canal Company the right to build the bridge and then charge those crossing it
- Originally cost one person on horseback or in a cart 1p (the equivalent of 18p today) to cross
The firm has submitted an application for an order under the Transport and Works Act 1992, which proposes new procedures for bridge operation, including new tolls, concessions, byelaws and collection arrangements.
The council may require to have its objections heard at a public inquiry or before the secretary of state for transport.
The secretary of state must decide, within 28 days of the end of the objection period, whether to hold a public inquiry or a hearing, or whether to carry out "exchanges of written representations" between everyone involved.