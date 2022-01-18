Emily Jones: Killed girl's dad battling for health care changes
By Kelly Foran
BBC News
The father of a seven-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in a park by a psychiatric patient says he does not want her "death to be in vain".
Emily Jones was killed in front of her parents as she played in Queen's Park, Bolton, on 22 March 2020.
Eltiona Skana, 31, was cleared of murder but admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
Emily's dad Mark Jones wants changes at a mental health trust which he said provided "shambolic" care to Skana.
Skana, who has paranoid schizophrenia, is serving a life sentence with a minimum of 10 years and eight months.
During her trial, the court heard Skana had missed taking medication prior to the attack and had a history of becoming violent without it, previously stabbing her mother and her sister.
Mr Jones is calling for reforms at Greater Manchester Mental Care NHS Foundation Trust who was responsible for her care.
"I still think if they would have cared for her better and protected the public from this woman as she was known to be a threat then Emily would be here today," he said.
"The care was nothing short of shambolic."
The trust has conducted an internal review of the case and apologised for its failings.
Mr Jones said the trust's report was "insulting" and he hoped an independent investigation commissioned by NHS England and NHS Improvement would result in "answers for the family" and changes to protect the public in the future.
"I'm not slating the NHS, we all know the problems they have got at the minute with Covid and such like but I have no confidence in the way mental health is dealt with," he said.
He said his daughter was a "very inspirational girl" who was "always happy".
"I wished it would have been me on that day and not Emily. She had her whole life to lead. It is difficult to live with."
Mr Jones said he was in touch with other families who have been through similar "awful experiences", who have helped support him.
"I'm not just doing it just for Emily... I'm doing it for [the other families] as well," he said.
"I don't want Emily's death to be vain. If we can make some changes that is the idea.
"It is too late for Emily, she has paid the ultimate price."
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust said it wanted to "reiterate our unreserved apology for the shortcomings identified" in its review of the "tragic incident" and welcomed the commission of an independent investigation.
NHS England said the findings of its investigation would be published at a later date.
Emily's inquest is set to be resumed at Bolton's Coroner's Court in June.