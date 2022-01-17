Bury taxi driver attack: Man charged with attempted murder
- Published
A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a taxi driver who was attacked with a knife.
Police were called to The Rock in Bury to reports that a man had been threatened and attacked at about 04:15 GMT on 8 January.
The 23-year-old driver was taken to hospital with cuts to his body and serious facial injuries.
A 37-year-old man from the town has been charged with attempted murder and been remanded into custody.
He is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.
A 24-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.