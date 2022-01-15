Children pelt police with missiles in Manchester violence
Police officers faced a hail of missiles in central Manchester as they to break up a gang fight involving more than 100 schoolchildren.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has put a 48-hour dispersal order around Piccadilly Gardens following the disturbances on Friday afternoon.
A statement from the force said: "Missiles were thrown and police equipment was damaged beyond repair."
Most of the fighting involved schoolchildren, it added.
A 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray and released under investigation.
The dispersal order runs from 17:30 GMT on Friday until the same time on Sunday.
Supt Helen Critchley from GMP's City of Manchester District said: "This kind of anti-social behaviour, which caused a huge amount of disruption for members of the public trying to get home on a Friday, as well as businesses, will not be tolerated.
"I acknowledge that a lot of those involved were young, and may have been easily swept up in what was happening, however due to the disruption caused, we will be working to identify all those involved using CCTV as well as officer's bodyworn video footage, and hold them accountable.
"It's worth noting that a number of those involved were wearing school uniform at the time."