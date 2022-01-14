M60 slip road shut at Wythenshawe amid glycerine leak
A motorway slip road has been closed after 5,000 litres of vegetable glycerine leaked from a lorry on to the carriageway.
The large spillage happened at about 17:30 GMT at junction five of the M60 at Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said.
It meant the slip road to Princess Parkway had to be closed as firefighters cleaned the road and made it safe.
There are no reports of any injuries.
The slip road is likely to remain closed overnight, National Highways said.
Vegetable glycerine is a clear, odourless liquid derived from vegetable fats, which is often added to food, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.
