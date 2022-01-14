BBC News

Hale death: Man, 73, charged with woman's murder

Dyanne Mansfield was found fatally injured in a house in Canterbury Road, Hale

A 73-year-old man has been charged with murdering a woman who was found fatally injured at a house.

Dyanne Mansfield, 71, was discovered at a property in Canterbury Road in Hale, Greater Manchester at about 09:15 GMT on 24 March 2021.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, Greater Manchester Police said.

Graham Mansfield, of Canterbury Road, Hale, has been charged with her murder and is due before Manchester Magistrates' Court later.

