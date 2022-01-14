Hale death: Man, 73, charged with woman's murder
A 73-year-old man has been charged with murdering a woman who was found fatally injured at a house.
Dyanne Mansfield, 71, was discovered at a property in Canterbury Road in Hale, Greater Manchester at about 09:15 GMT on 24 March 2021.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, Greater Manchester Police said.
Graham Mansfield, of Canterbury Road, Hale, has been charged with her murder and is due before Manchester Magistrates' Court later.
