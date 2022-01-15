Rhamero West: Man, 19, charged with stabbed student's murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a student who was stabbed after being chased through the streets.
Rhamero West, 16, was found with numerous knife wounds on Norton Street in Old Trafford, shortly before 18:00 BST on 9 September.
He was treated at the scene but died later in hospital.
Giovanni Lawrence, 19, of Colgrove Ave, Manchester was remanded into custody and will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court.
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and two other men were previously charged with Rhamero's murder.
They have been remanded in custody to appear in court at a future date.
