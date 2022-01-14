Bereaved mum 'overwhelmed' by support for bike track tribute
A woman whose four-year-old son died in a tragic accident has said she is "overwhelmed" by an outpouring of support as she aims to build a community bike track in his memory.
Max Rimmer-Chambers, of Openshaw, Manchester died when a fireplace surround fell on him in May 2017.
His mother, Kerrie Rimmer, 44, is aiming to raise more than £200,000 for Max Trax and a community centre.
She said her son was"obsessed with all things with wheels".
Hundreds of people attended Max's funeral and their cash donations inspired his family to give back to their community.
Ms Rimmer's campaign to build the community-led cycle track will commemorate her "outgoing and bubbly" son, who was her "absolute world".
She said: "I just thought 'Wouldn't it be great if we could put this money back into the community, into a project that Max would love and that would benefit all children?"'
The campaign started small but, after an outpouring of support from neighbours, Manchester City Council and the charity Step Up, the family decided to expand it.
The proposed project in Delamere Park, opposite the family's home, will feature a new cycle track for all ages, educational programmes and even a community centre.
The plans will also see a disused building within the park transformed into a "community hub" that will run workshops to teach new skills and provide meals for struggling families.
A "repair shop" will offer to recycle old bikes to donate to children from low-income families, alongside educational workshops to teach children new skills to further their hobbies or even future careers.
Ms Rimmer said her son would "absolutely love" the campaign and added that "he would be on top of the world" to see the positive impact he has made within his community.
The campaign team has split the £200,000 fundraising into three stages. The first goal of £60,000 has been met and will go towards the first part of the bike track.
Nicole Hope, from the Step Up charity, said: "Everybody knows about Max Trax and there's so much love [and] support for what Kerrie's doing in the community."
