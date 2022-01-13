BBC News

Rhamero West: Man, 20, arrested on suspicion of student's murder

Published
Image source, Family handout
Image caption,
Student Rhamero West was stabbed after being chased through the streets

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a student who was stabbed to death after being chased through the streets.

Rhamero West, 16, died after being found with stab wounds on Norton Street in Old Trafford on 9 September.

A 20-year-old man is being questioned by officers, Greater Manchester Police said.

Three males, aged 16, 18, and 19, have previously been charged with the teenager's murder.

Rhamero's family said the attack happened on the day he had started college.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics