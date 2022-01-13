Man jailed for racist abuse at Manchester United FA Cup game
A man who racially abused staff and attacked two police officers during an FA Cup match has been jailed.
Aaron Saunders, 29 and of Higher Furlong Road in Cranbrook, Devon, was arrested during Manchester United's 1-0 victory over Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Monday.
Saunders admitted two counts of causing racially aggravated distress and two of assaulting an emergency worker at Manchester Magistrates' Court.
He was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison.
He was also handed a six-year football banning order.
Speaking after sentencing, PC Matt Ford said going to a football match "should be an enjoyable experience and people who behave like Saunders did on Monday night take away from that".
"I hope this swift action reassures football fans and those who work in the industry that Greater Manchester Police and the justice system take this issue seriously and take steps to prevent it," he said.
