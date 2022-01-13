Salford men jailed for 'heinous' car and machete killing
Four men who left a teenager for dead after he was hit by a car and attacked with a machete have been jailed for his murder.
Josiah Norman, 17, was also stabbed with a knife during the attack in Salford, Manchester Crown Court heard.
Dillon Saunders, Kellan Gummery, Mickel Liburd, and Kaylan Crankshaw each received life sentences.
Det Ch Insp Daniel Clegg, of Greater Manchester Police, described Mr Norman's killing as a "heinous crime".
Mr Norman was first injured when a car was driven at him as he walked along Peveril Road with a friend on the evening of 21 April last year, police said.
Liburd then attacked him with a machete while Gummery joined, armed with a shorter knife.
Mr Norman was next hit by a second car, driven by Saunders, as he tried to escape.
'Utter devastation'
Crankshaw then jumped out of the car, attacking Mr Norman as he lay on the ground, with Liburd and Gummery again joining in.
Despite the efforts of paramedics Mr Norman was pronounced dead at hospital about an hour later.
The four killers, all from Salford, tried to cover their tracks by burning the two cars, which were found nearby on Mountford Street the following day.
Saunders, 20, of Stowell Street, was convicted of murder in November and must serve 21 years before he is eligible for parole.
Gummer, 19, of Bridson Street; Liburd, 19, of Barff Road, and Kaylan Crankshaw, 28, of Dauntesey Avenue, all admitted murder.
Crankshaw was ordered to serve a minimum of 21 years, Gummery must complete 18 years while Liburd was handed a minimum term of 15 years.
Following the sentencing, Mr Norman's mother Tracy said: "I am saddened by the impact knife crime has had on our communities and by the utter devastation caused not only to my family but the countless families that have been affected by events of that fateful night."
