Greater Manchester Police officer jailed for child sex abuse offences
- Published
A police officer who was caught trying to arrange the abuse of an eight-year-old girl and accessed indecent images of a vulnerable teen has been jailed.
Lee Cunliffe, a Greater Manchester Police detective constable, admitted seven offences including arranging the commission of a child sex offence.
The 40-year-old has been suspended from duty since his arrest in December.
Cunliffe, of Wigan, was jailed at Liverpool Crown Court for eight years and four months.
Speaking after sentencing, child protection charity the NSPCC said: "Cunliffe's actions were an appalling abuse of his position of trust.
"Through his police training and employment, Cunliffe would have been very aware of the devastation sexual abuse has on children's lives, but despite this he chose to pursue his own perverted desires," a spokeswoman added.