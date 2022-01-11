Manchester crash: Girl, 17, dies after car hits railway bridge
- Published
A 17-year-old girl has died after the car she was a passenger in crashed into a railway bridge in Manchester.
The teenager, who was in the front seat, was pronounced dead at hospital following the crash involving a white Mercedes on Mancunian Way at 23:45 GMT on Monday.
The 23-year-old male driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Another man, 18, who was also a passenger, was in a critical condition.
Greater Manchester Police said no arrests had been made and inquiries were ongoing.
