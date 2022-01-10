Yousef Makki: Coroner calls for action on youth knife culture
- Published
A coroner who investigated the death of a teenager who was stabbed in the heart has called for more to be done to tackle knife-carrying culture among some young people.
Yousef Makki, 17, was stabbed by Joshua Molnar during a row in Hale Barns, Greater Manchester, in March 2019.
Molnar was cleared of manslaughter and murder and an inquest later recorded a narrative conclusion.
Coroner Alison Mutch said action must be taken to avert further deaths,
She has voiced her concerns in a letter to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi.
The coroner said the knife that killed the public schoolboy was "purchased with ease "during break time at school".
She said she was concerned about a culture amongst some teenagers "who see the possession of knives as being impressive and did not understand the risks that are inherent in the carrying of knives".
Ms Mutch continued: "It was clear from the evidence that schools and education play a vital role in attitudes to carrying knives by teenagers.
"In my opinion action should be taken to prevent future deaths and I believe you have the power to take such action.
"There is a risk that future deaths will occur unless action is taken."
The Department for Education has been asked to comment.
Molnar stabbed Yousef with a flick knife after the two Manchester Grammar School pupils had a row on the evening of 2 March 2019.
He claimed self-defence and was cleared by a jury at Manchester Crown Court of murder and manslaughter.
The coroner's verdict ruled out both unlawful killing and accidental death.
Molnar was jailed for 16 months for possession of a knife in a public place and perverting the course of justice by lying to police at the scene.
Yousef, who came from a single-parent Anglo-Lebanese family from Burnage in south Manchester, had won a scholarship to the prestigious £12,000-a-year school.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk