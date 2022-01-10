Manchester Arena security continually reviewed after bomb, inquiry hears
Security improvements have been made at Manchester Arena since the terror attack nearly five years ago and are "continually reviewed", a public inquiry has heard.
Arena operators SMG and security firm Showsec were criticised in the first report published by the inquiry.
It said bomber Salman Abedi should have been identified as a threat.
SMG's security director, Gary Simpson, told the inquiry the venue would "never be complacent" about public safety.
Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds more were injured when Abedi detonated a homemade device at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.
The inquiry heard that Manchester Arena started a security review three weeks after the bombing which led to changes being made and the appointment of Mr Simpson as director of security, safety and risk for SMG Europe.
Mr Simpson told the hearing: "We can never be complacent, and it always requires continual review and assessment.
"Are we finished with our project of security? No, we are not. Will we have finished it in three or four years time? No, because it requires continual assessment."
All SMG venues have new security managers and detection dogs, and risk assessments and counter-terrorism training have been improved, Mr Simpson said.
The former police officer and deputy head of security at Manchester United, said there was "much better oversight of when suspicious activity or suspicious people are reported".
"We want people to report things as it's occurring so we can deal with it there and then," he said.
The arena was criticised for having a CCTV "blind spot" in the area of the foyer where Salman Abedi hid before the attack.
Mr Simpson told the hearing that the venue's CCTV system had been improved, although he said "all CCTV systems have areas which are not covered, there's no such thing as 100% coverage".
The court heard that the foyer is now a "sterile area" during events and only open to ticket holders.
Communication between the arena and police on upcoming events and risk assessments have also been addressed since the bombing, Mr Simpson said.
The court heard Greater Manchester Police had taken over primary policing of the venue from British Transport Police.
Mark Harding, managing director of Showsec, also gave evidence to the inquiry, and said the company had made improvements in 15 areas, including counter-terrorism training and risk assessments.
The inquiry previously heard how stewards had failed to report concerns raised to them about Abedi.
Mr Harding said: "We actively encourage every member of staff to report any incident, however small, in real time so we can make an assessment of that."
The inquiry continues.