Charley Gadd: Search for missing student called off after body found
The search for a missing student has been called off after a body was found in a canal, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police had been looking for Charley Gadd since the 20-year-old from Colchester went missing on 11 December following a night out at the Warehouse Project in Manchester.
A force spokesman said a body found in Manchester Ship Canal at about 11:30 GMT had not been formally identified, but was thought to be Mr Gadd.
Mr Gadd's family have been informed.
The spokesman said there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
