Manchester Arena bomb victim's mum welcomes terror security plans
The mother of a man killed in the Manchester Arena bombing has said government plans to compel venues to provide security are "a giant leap forward in the right direction".
The proposed Protect Duty will include a requirement for some public places to be prepared for a terror attack.
Figen Murray has campaigned for new rules since her son Martyn Hett was killed in the 2017 attack.
She said after working for five years, she could "see the end result now".
Home Secretary Priti Patel, who is due to outline the proposals later., said her "number one priority is keeping the people of the UK safe".
"Following the tragic attack at the Manchester Arena, we have worked closely with Figen Murray, victims' groups and partners to develop proposals to improve protective security around the country," she said.
"We will never allow terrorists to restrict our freedoms and way of life, which is why we are committed to bringing forward legislation this year," she added.
There is currently no legal requirement for venues to employ security measures at the vast majority of public places, but the Home Office said about 70% of those responding to the proposed Protect Duty consultation agreed those locations should take such measures.
Mrs Murray, who has campaigned for legislation to make venues and local authorities have action plans against terror attacks, told BBC Breakfast it would be "amazing if this could be passed by the fifth anniversary of the attack in May".
"That would mean so much for me but (also) for the other families as well," she added.
Mr Hett was one of 22 people killed in the attack on Manchester Arena on 22 May 2017.
His mother said the planned legislation was "massive, because the government has clearly taken it on board and embraced it".
"It feels like a giant leap forward in the right direction," she said.
"I can see the end result now."
She added that everything she had done since her son died was "purely for the sole purpose to stop other people from experiencing and having to live a life that we are living now".
"The effects of losing someone to a terror attack are life-changing," she said.
Mrs Murray became an OBE in the New Year Honours for her work in counter-terrorism, having graduated with a master's degree in the subject earlier in 2021.