Man detained by public after Cheshire child abduction attempt
Police have thanked members of the public who intervened to prevent the abduction of a four-year-old girl.
They have arrested a 51-year-old man who "tried to lead her away" in a pub in Middlewich on Saturday night, Cheshire Police said.
They said he was "challenged by a parent and members of the public detained him outside the pub".
"The girl was thankfully physically unharmed by the incident," a spokesperson said.
The man remains in custody after he was arrested on suspicion of child abduction.
Ch Insp Claire Jesson said: "While this was very concerning incident, this was isolated and the suspect was swiftly arrested.
"I'd like to thank those who intervened and prevented the suspect from leaving the area.
"We have increased patrols to provide reassurance and the family are being supported by officers."
