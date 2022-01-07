Dylan Scanlon: Boy found dead in Oldham was 'funny and cheeky'
- Published
A five-year-old boy who was found dead at a house in Oldham was a "happy, funny and cheeky little boy", his father has said.
Dylan Scanlon was pronounced dead by emergency services in Elm Road just after 18:20 GMT on New Year's Eve .
Greater Manchester Police said a woman in her 30s had been detained under the Mental Health Act.
Paying tribute, Dylan's father said he "was full of excitement - especially about doing new things".
"Dylan loved going to school, playing with his friends and dogs and going for drives with me to parks and lakes," he said.
"He loved being at the lake but not walking around it - he was there for the ice cream, a ride on daddy's shoulders and a McDonald's on the way home.
"His favourite times of year were Christmas and his birthday - he knew he'd be spoiled."
He said Dylan would be "sadly missed by all family and friends, especially his brother, who he loved and absolutely adored".