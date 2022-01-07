Ashton-under-Lyne lightning strike blamed for fire in home
- Published
A lightning strike is thought to have sparked a fire in the roof of a house, prompting the evacuation of neighbouring homes.
The blaze broke out in the terraced house in Store Street, Aston-under-Lyne, on Friday morning, firefighters said.
Neighbours were asked to leave their homes as a precaution as crews worked to prevent the fire spreading.
Firefighters stayed in the street to clean up debris and check safety.
No-one was hurt but several tiles from the roof were blown off, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said.
