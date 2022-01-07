Salford police chase: Banned driver jailed for dangerous driving
- Published
A banned driver who sped at up to 100mph (161km/h) in a stolen car while being pursued by police has been jailed
Matthew Towler, 41, increased his speed when police started to follow him in Little Hulton, Salford, at about 01:30 GMT on 25 November.
He also drove on the wrong side of the road, police said.
Towler, of Lostock Hall in Preston, admitted dangerous driving and driving while disqualified and was sentenced to two and a half years in prison.
He also pleaded guilty at Manchester Crown Court to handling stolen goods and going equipped for the theft of a motor vehicle.
Officers found 15 car keys, a lock pick and a device for cloning car keys when they arrested him.
'Reckless'
Greater Manchester Police said Towler was driving at high-speed in a stolen Ford Fiesta on Cleggs Lane when officers started to follow him.
As he was pursued by police he increased his speed and drove on the wrong side of the road.
Towler then drove at 90mph (145km/h) in a 20mph (32km/h) area in Tyldesley town centre before hitting a kerb on Elliott Street and stopping, the force said.
He got out of the car and ran off but officers caught him and he was arrested.
Det Sgt Daniel Worthington said Towler "drove at excessive speed through narrow streets and his reckless actions could easily have resulted in a serious collision".
He also praised officers for acting "swiftly and professionally".