Pedestrian dies after being hit by two cars in Hulme
A pedestrian who was struck by two cars has died, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police said the man was hit by one car on Chorlton Road in Hulme, Manchester at about 18:00 GMT on Thursday.
The force said the 48-year-old was then struck by a second vehicle travelling from the opposite direction and died at the scene.
Appealing for witnesses, a spokesman said both cars stopped at the scene and no arrests had been made.
