Man detained over Oldham police station car park attack
- Published
A man who was arrested on suspicion of a terrorist offence after a car was attacked at a police station has been detained under the Mental Health Act.
Greater Manchester Police said a man attacked a police vehicle and made threats to officers at Oldham police station at about 22:00 GMT on Tuesday.
It said a man had been detained for assessment and released without charge over the suspected terror offence.
The 31-year-old has been bailed over three other alleged offences.
He had been initially held on suspicion of assaulting an officer, criminal damage and being found on enclosed premises.
Det Supt William Chatterton said the attack was no longer being treated as suspected terrorism and was believed to be a "spontaneous and isolated incident with no wider threat to the public".
He added that the force were "keeping an open mind" over what had happened and were "ensuring that every line of enquiry is pursued".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk