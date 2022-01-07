Stockport car park death: Tribute to RAF veteran and education boss
A former education chief, RAF veteran and member of high IQ society Mensa who died when he was hit by a vehicle while walking in a car park was "truly remarkable", his family have said.
Ken Birks was walking on a designated path at Kingsgate House, Wellington Road North, in Stockport when he was hit by a Vauxhall Meriva on Wednesday.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said no arrests had been made over his death.
The 95-year-old's family said he had been "utterly vivacious".
"Ken was a loving, funny, intelligent, determined, compassionate and strong man," they said in a statement.
'Pursued knowledge'
The former teacher served in the RAF in World War Two and later held the position of assistant director for education at Stockport Council.
His family said he was also "a talented artist and voracious reader... with an unquenchable thirst for knowledge about all manner of subjects".
"He was a member of Mensa and tirelessly learnt and pursued knowledge of new crazes and developments in the world.
"He would often regale his family with jokes, quips and funny tales about past and recent events [and] was as far away from an old age pensioner as you could ever imagine.
"He was a truly remarkable person and despite his age, he remained fit and healthy both in mind and body
"Ken was utterly vivacious in every part of his life."
GMP said an 86-year-old woman had stayed at the scene to assist officers after Mr Birks was knocked down.
Appealing for witnesses, a spokesman added that inquiries into what had happened were "ongoing".