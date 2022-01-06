BBC News

Stockport crash: Pedestrian, 95, dies after being hit by car

The man was hit while walking on a designated path in the car park of Kingsgate House

A 95-year-old man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in a car park.

The pedestrian was walking on a designated path at Kingsgate House, Wellington Road North, in Stockport when he was hit by a Vauxhall Meriva at about 12:15 GMT on Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

An 86-year-old woman stayed at the scene to assist officers. No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing, the force added.

GMP have appealed to anyone with information or dash cam footage to get in touch.

Some NHS services are based within Kingsgate House.

