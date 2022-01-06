Rochdale care home 'diminished some residents' human rights'
A care home that failed to uphold some residents' human rights has been placed in special measures by inspectors.
Clare Mount, in Middleton, Rochdale, was rated as "inadequate" in all areas inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in November.
Inspectors found a catalogue of safety issues at the home, where safeguarding put people "at risk of harm" and medicines were not managed safely.
Clare Mount said it was working on making necessary improvements.
The home, run by Rose Petals Health Care Ltd, provides nursing and personal care for up to 29 people over the age of 65.
Residents include those with dementia, mental health conditions and sensory impairments.
Clare Mount had previously been rated as "good" by inspectors but officials visited the home after concerns were raised, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Inspectors noted a "lack of personalised support" at the home in Rochdale Road and "people's humans rights were not being upheld".
'Lack of respect'
The CQC found one person, who spent all their time in their room, did not have a working television or batteries for their radio.
Another resident's religious and cultural needs were not being met.
Clothing was also being shared between residents with "a distinct lack of underwear in people's rooms", demonstrating "a lack of respect for people's individuality and dignity", the report said.
Safeguarding people from the risk of abuse was not "robust" enough, putting them "at risk of harm", and safety issues included bath hoists not fitted with safety belts.
Inspectors said people's health needs were "not always escalated" and one resident did not receive eye drops for 18 days.
Officials also had to raise a safeguarding alert with the council over a person with an open wound.
However, people told inspectors the food was good and professionals who had recently visited the home described staff as caring and helpful.
The CQC said many issues raised were quickly addressed by staff or management but there were three breaches of care regulations.
A spokesperson at the home told the LDRS an action plan had been drawn up and the home was working with the council and CQC to make the necessary improvements.