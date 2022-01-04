Ryanair plane from Manchester diverted to France over smoke smell
- Published
A Ryanair flight from Manchester had to make an emergency landing in France after smoke was smelt on board, the airline has said.
The FR4052 flight took off at 18:30 GMT on Monday destined for Faro, Portugal but then had to be diverted.
Ryanair said the plane landed in Brest, France after "a minor technical issue which caused an unidentified smoke smell in the cabin".
Passengers waited three hours before another plane took them to the Algarve.
A Ryanair spokesperson said: "Passengers disembarked the aircraft as normal and were taken to a secure area in Brest airport where they were provided with refreshments.
"An aircraft from London Stansted was arranged to carry the passengers on the remainder of their journey to Faro, following a delay of under three hours.
"Following an inspection of the aircraft by our engineers, the aircraft was released back to service."
The airline insisted the diversion was "a precaution".