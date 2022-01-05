Morecambe man conned friends to invest £90k in fake boiler firm
- Published
A man who conned friends, colleagues and a former partner into investing almost £90,000 in a bogus boiler company has been jailed for fraud.
Matthew Normyle invited people to fund the fictitious business while living in Salford and Rochdale in 2018 and 2019.
One man, who the 41-year-old had known since 2012, lost £25,000, while another man lost £26,000.
Normyle, of Lord Street, Morecambe, was jailed for two years and 10 months at Manchester Crown Court.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Normyle convinced seven people to invest money in his fake firm Elite Heating.
When they asked about their money, he claimed delays were caused by a legal disputes and tax purposes, the force said.
'Despicable'
A GMP spokesman said the first person Normyle conned had invested £25,000 over a number of months, but only became suspicious in early 2020 after receiving emails from a person called "Howie", who claimed to be Normyle's accountant.
The man suspected Normyle was posing as the accountant and became more suspicious when Normyle claimed "Howie" had stolen money from Elite Heating, which meant any payout would be further delayed.
A police investigation found that a second man had invested £25,500 across seven transactions using his overdraft, loans and savings and had also been told "Howie" had stolen from the fictitious firm.
A friend of the second man invested £26,000, while two of Normyle's former colleagues put in £7,500 and £5,000.
A sixth person invested a further £5,000 and Normyle's former partner also lost £3,250 to the bogus scheme.
One of Normyle's former customers was also targeted and was told by him that a boiler he previously fitted was unsafe and needed expensive repairs.
GMP said Normyle, who used the money to pay off debts and fund his own lifestyle, was arrested at Manchester Airport in May 2021 on his return to the UK from Spain.
He was convicted of fraud by false representation at Manchester Crown Court.
The force said there will be a proceeds of crime hearing at later date.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Con Clara Williams said Normyle's actions were "despicable".
"His actions have had a devastating impact on those around him, purely to cover his own back after living well beyond his means, and racking up debts with various loan companies," she added.