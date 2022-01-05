Manchester Arena attack: Memorial feature opens to public
A memorial to the 22 people murdered in the Manchester Arena bombing has officially opened to the public.
The memorial, entitled Glade of Light, is a white marble "halo" bearing the names of those killed in the 2017 atrocity.
Relatives of the victims made memory capsules containing mementos and messages to be embedded inside.
They were also given the opportunity to visit the memorial privately before it opened.
Hundreds of people were injured alongside the 22 who died in the attack by suicide bomber Salman Abedi at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.
The tribute features plants which grow naturally in the UK countryside and have been selected to provide year-round colour and echo the changing seasons.
Around the anniversary of 22 May, the white flowers of a hawthorn tree planted at its centre will bloom every year.
Manchester City Council leader Bev Craig said: "We will never forget those whose lives were lost on 22 May 2017.
"They already had a permanent place in the hearts of Manchester people. Now they have a lasting memorial in the heart of our city.
"The Glade of Light is a beautiful tribute to them and somewhere which will also have profound meaning for everyone affected by the attack.
"We hope the memorial site will be a place of peace and comfort, standing as a reminder that love is stronger than hate."
An official opening event is planned for spring.
The memorial is located between Manchester Cathedral and Chetham's School of Music, at the foot of Fennel Street where it meets Victoria Street.
Last month, families whose relatives died in the explosion said they were "disgusted" after the memorial site was trespassed on.